Fourth victim of Knoxville truck stop stabbing released from the hospital
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County cases up to 146, one new death reported

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department said Wednesday the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Knox County now stands at 146.

Knox County reported 20 new positive local cases and one new death Wednesday, bring the total number of deaths to four. There are now 65 active cases in the county as of April 8.

126 cases were reported by county officials on Tuesday. The Tennessee State Health Department said Tuesday that Knox County had a total of 143 cases.

A breakdown of cases by age range
Source: Knox Co. Health Dept.

The total number of recovered cases now stands at 77 up from 74 on Tuesday. Recovered refers to those who have been released from isolation.

Nineteen of the 146 cases have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. This figure does not reflect the number of patients currently hospitalized in the county.

A total of 2213 tests have now been conducted.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. on covid.knoxcountytn.gov.

 

