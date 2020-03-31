Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County cases up to 63

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department released its latest updated total of positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

A breakdown of Knox County cases by age range. Source: Knox County Health Department

Knox County reported a total of 63 positive local cases on the health department website Tuesday after reporting the first local death and a nearly 40% spike in cases on Monday.

11 of the 63 cases have resulted in hospitalization. This number refers to any individual who was hospitalized at any point during their illness, not the number of patients currently hospitalized.

KCHD reported 24 cases have recovered after reporting 17 on Monday. 931 tests conducted have been conducted.

The Knox County Health Department began reporting new cases daily at 11 a.m. last week.

