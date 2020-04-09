Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County recovered cases surpass 100, total cases at 152

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The total number of recovered cases in Knox County surpassed 100 on Thursday while the total number of cases surpassed 150.

Knox County reported 6 new positive local cases and no new deaths Thursday. There are now 42 active cases in the county as of April 9, down from 65 on Wednesday.

The total number of recovered cases now stands at 106, up from 77 on Wednesday. Recovered cases refers to those who have been released from isolation.

Nineteen of the 152 cases have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. This figure does not reflect the number of patients currently hospitalized in the county.

2219 total tests have now been conducted, 16 more than reported on Wednesday.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. on covid.knoxcountytn.gov.