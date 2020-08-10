KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported the 10th death in the county since the beginning of August.

The Knox County Health Department reported one new death and 85 new cases, a 1.81% increase in the total case count from Sunday. There have been 4,784 virus cases in Knox County.

Health officials also reported 30 new recoveries on Monday. There are 2,290 active COVID-19 cases in Knox County.

There have been 46 coronavirus-related deaths in the county, most of them of since July 1. Knox County has reported 10 deaths in the first 10 days of August and 19 deaths since July 29.

Of the 4,784 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 222 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 27 Knox County patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries is now at 2,611. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 24 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Knox County Health Department lists 163 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department are normally held at 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.