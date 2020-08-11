Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 117 new recoveries, no new deaths

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County has reported less than 100 new COVID-19 daily cases in four of the last six days, according to the latest data from the Knox County Health Department.
The Knox County Health Department reported no new deaths and 84 new cases on Tuesday, a 1.76% increase in the total case count from Monday. Health officials also reported 117 new recoveries on Tuesday.
Knox County has now reported less than 100 new daily cases in four of the last six days.
There are 2,261 active COVID-19 cases in Knox County, down from 2,290 on Monday.
There have been 46 coronavirus-related deaths in the county, most of them since July 1. Knox County has reported 10 deaths in the first 10 days of August and 19 deaths since July 29.
Of the 4,868 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 223 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 26 Knox County patients currently hospitalized.
The number of recoveries is now at 2,728. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 24 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.
Knox County Health Department lists 167 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.
The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department are normally held at 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
