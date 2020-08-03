MOBILE USERS: Can’t see the video stream? Click here.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported 116 new coronavirus cases and one new death on Monday.

The Health Department reported 79 new active cases, 36 new recoveries and one new death.

There are now 2,256 active COVID-19 cases in Knox County.

Knox County has now reported 12 new deaths in the last five days. Of the 39 deaths in the county, 34 have occurred since the beginning of July.

Of the 4,111 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 196 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 31 Knox County patients currently hospitalized.

The total number of recoveries is 1,947. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 24 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Knox County currently lists 131 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.

Beginning Wednesday, testing will now be done at the Jacobs Building at Chilhowee Park from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Testing will no longer take place at the Knox County Engineering & Public Works building.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department are normally held at 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.