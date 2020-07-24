KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County reported its 22nd COVID-19 death and the sixth spike of 100 or more new COVID-19 cases in 10 days.

In addition to the one new death, Knox County reported 137 new cases, a 5.07 percent increase from Thursday. There have been 2,839 total cases. The county says there are 1,571 active cases in the county and 1,246 recoveries.

Knox County has now had six 1-day spikes of 100 or more new cases in 10 days. Thursday marked the biggest one-day jump in cases for Knox County. A 123 new cases were reported on Wednesday. Cases rose by 147 on Friday and 110 new cases were reported on Saturday.

Of the 22 deaths in Knox County, 17 have occurred since the beginning of July.

Of the 2,839 total cases seen in Knox County since the pandemic began, 184 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 44 Knox County patients currently hospitalized, unchanged from Thursday.

Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Knox County currently lists 128 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department are normally held at 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, but the time has been changed to noon for the briefing today (Friday, July 24).