Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 131 new virus cases, no new deaths

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported 131 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Wednesday, marking the first time in eight days the county reported no new fatalities.

The 131 new cases is a 3.15% increase in the total cases from Tuesday. Knox County reported 111 new active cases and 32 new recoveries.

There are now 2,197 active COVID-19 cases in Knox County.

Knox County had reported 14 deaths in the past seven days. The last time Knox County reported a day with no new deaths was Tuesday, July 28.

Of the 4,296 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 202 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 35 Knox County patients currently hospitalized.

The total number of recoveries is 2,203. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 24 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Knox County Health Department lists 144 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.

Starting Wednesday, testing is being done from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Jacobs Building in Chilhowee Park. Testing will no longer take place at the Knox County Engineering & Public Works building.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department are normally held at 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The Knox County Board of Health will convene for a meeting on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

(MOBILE USERS: See map of COVID-19 by county.)

