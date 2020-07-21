KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – While the Knox County Health Department reported its 20th death from COVID-19 on Tuesday, the number of new recoveries more than doubled the number of new COVID-19 cases.

Knox County reported one new death, 23 new active cases and 54 new recoveries on Tuesday.

There are 1,334 active COVID-19 cases in the county and 20 people have died from the virus. Fifteen of the 20 deaths in the county have been reported since July 2.

Of the 2,392 total cases seen in Knox County since the pandemic began, 165 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 45 Knox County patients currently hospitalized, up from 44 on Monday.

The number of recoveries grew to 1038. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Knox County currently lists 115 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website, up from 113 on Monday.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department are held at 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.