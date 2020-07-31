KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County reported two more deaths from COVID-19 on Friday as the local active case count surpassed 2,000.
The Knox County Health Department reported 120 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a 3.3% increase in the total case count. Two new deaths and 118 new active cases were also reported.
The active case count in Knox County is now at 2,085.
Of the 33 deaths in the county, 28 have occurred since the beginning of July. Twelve of the deaths have occurred in the last 8 days.
Of the 3,761 total cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 194 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 40 Knox County patients currently hospitalized.
Knox County’s three highest one-day spikes have all occurred over the eight days. Cases rose by 161 on Wednesday A spike of 167 cases were reported on Tuesday. The record spike was 187 new cases on Thursday, July 23.
The number of recoveries remained at 1,643. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 24 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.
Knox County currently lists 123 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.
The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department are normally held at 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
