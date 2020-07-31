Coronavirus in Tennesse: Knox County reports 27th, 28th COVID-19 deaths in the month of July

News

As July ends, Knox County has had 3,761 coronavirus cases

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tracking coronavirus (new)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County reported two more deaths from COVID-19 on Friday as the local active case count surpassed 2,000.

The Knox County Health Department reported 120 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a 3.3% increase in the total case count. Two new deaths and 118 new active cases were also reported.

The active case count in Knox County is now at 2,085.

Of the 33 deaths in the county, 28 have occurred since the beginning of July. Twelve of the deaths have occurred in the last 8 days.

Of the 3,761 total cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 194 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 40 Knox County patients currently hospitalized.

Knox County’s three highest one-day spikes have all occurred over the eight days. Cases rose by 161 on Wednesday A spike of 167 cases were reported on Tuesday. The record spike was 187 new cases on Thursday, July 23.

The number of recoveries remained at 1,643. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 24 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Knox County currently lists 123 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department are normally held at 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

(MOBILE USERS: See map of COVID-19 by county.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee talks about school reopening guidance and high school sports

Air travel not expected to recover until 2024

Fed wrestles with its next moves as virus stalls US economy

Dr. Deborah Birx urges Tennesseans to wear masks

Cocke County Schools delay start of fall semester

Oak Ridge Schools: Jefferson Middle staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Lee allows contact sports to resume

Local educators react to governor's recommendations for reopening schools

Ice Bears season start pushed back

ETSU releases fall semester plans

Survey shows more Knox County teachers prefer virtual class

Concerns remain for parents of special education students

Residents, staff test positive for COVID-19 at Oak Ridge senior living facility

Medic screening all donors for COVID-19 antibodies

University of Tennesse Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer says 'OK, team, we’re gonna win this one,'

Regal Cinemas new reopening date is Aug. 21

Sevier County schools to discuss reopening Monday

Pelosi: GOP in 'disarray' over COVID rescue bill

Positive COVID-19 case at Alcoa Middle School

McEnany: Schools, teachers considered 'essential'

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter