KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County on Wednesday reported its third-highest one day spike in COVID-19 cases, according to new data from the Knox County Health Department.
Knox County reported 161 new COVID-19 cases, a 4.77% increase in the total case count. There were 86 new recoveries and 74 new active cases. There are now 1,967 active virus cases in Knox County, the Health Department said.
Knox County reported one new death on Wednesday. Of the 27 deaths in the county, 22 have occurred since the beginning of July.
The latest spike follows the second-highest one-day spike of cases in Knox County on Tuesday, when 167 new cases were reported. The record spike was 187 new cases on Thursday, July 23.
Of the 3,533 total cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 186 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 38 Knox County patients currently hospitalized.
The number of recoveries is now 1,539. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 24 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.
Knox County currently lists 148 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.
The Knox County Board of Health will meet Wednesday evening to update the county reopening benchmarks such as hospitalization rates and ICU bed availability.
The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department are normally held at 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
