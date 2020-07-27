KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County reported three new deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, according to new data from the Knox County Health Department.

Knox County reported 120 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, 3.89 percent increase in the total case count of 3,205. There are 1,847 active COVID-19 cases in Knox County.

Of the 26 deaths in Knox County, 21 have occurred since the beginning of July.

Of the 3,205 total cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 193 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 45 Knox County patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries is now 1,332. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 24 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Knox County currently lists 140 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department are normally held at 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.