KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Four more people in Knox County have died from the coronavirus, according to data from the Knox County Health Department released Thursday.
Knox County reported four new deaths and 108 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a 3.06% increase in the total case count. Knox County also reported 104 new recovered cases.
No new active cases were reported on Thursday. The active case county in Knox County remains at 1,967.
Of the 31 deaths in the county, 26 have occurred since the beginning of July. Ten of the deaths have occurred in the last 7 days.
Knox County’s three highest one-day spikes have all occurred over the past week. Cases rose by 161 on Wednesday A spike of 167 cases were reported on Tuesday. The record spike was 187 new cases on Thursday, July 23.
Of the 3,641 total cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 190 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 39 Knox County patients currently hospitalized.
The number of recoveries is now 1,643. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 24 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.
Knox County currently lists 119 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.
The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department are normally held at 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
