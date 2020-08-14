KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County reported its 48th coronavirus-related death on Friday, the 43rd death in the county in the last 43 days.

The Knox County Health Department also reported 99 new cases on Friday, a 1.97% increase in the total case count from Thursday. The total number of cases so far is 5,134.

Health officials reported 90 new recoveries on Friday.

Knox County has recorded 48 coronavirus-related deaths, 43 of which have occurred since July 2. There are 2,192 active COVID-19 cases in Knox County, up from 2,175 on Thursday.

Knox County has now reported less than 100 new daily cases in seven of the last nine days.

Of the 5,134 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 229 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 33 county patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries is at 3,077. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 24 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Knox County Health Department lists 183 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department are normally held at 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.