KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Friday marked the fourth time in five days more than 100 new COVID-19 recoveries were reported in Knox County, according to the latest data from the health department.

The Knox County Health Department reported no new deaths and 47 new cases on Friday, a 0.83% increase in the total case count. Health officials also reported 126 new recoveries.

Since Aug. 10, Knox County has reported less than 100 new cases in eight of the 12 days. Health officials have reported more than 100 new recovered cases in four of the last five days. On Wednesday, 98 new recoveries were reported.

Of the 52 deaths in Knox County, 47 have occurred since July 2. The latest COVID-19 death in Knox County was reported Wednesday.

There are now 2,133 active cases in Knox County, up from 2,207 Thursday.

Of the 5,702 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 243 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 40 county patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries is at 3,725. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 24 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Knox County Health Department lists 208 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department have been moved to a Tuesday and Thursday schedule this week. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.