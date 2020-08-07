Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 50% drop in hospitalizations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The number of Knox County COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized has dropped by over 50%, according to the latest data from the Knox County Health Department.

The Knox County Health Department reported no new deaths and 129 new cases, a 2.95% increase in the total case count. Health officials reported 111 additional recoveries on Friday.

Current hospitalizations dropped 51.5%. There are 16 Knox County patients currently hospitalized, down from 33 on Thursday.

There are 2,182 active COVID-19 cases in Knox County, up from 2,166 on Thursday.

Knox County Health Department Briefing

Of the 4,500 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 211 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness.

The total number of recoveries is 2,418 Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 24 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Knox County Health Department lists 142 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department are normally held at 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

