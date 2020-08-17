Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 50th death from COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County reported its 50th coronavirus-related death on Monday, according to the latest data from the Knox County Health Department.

In addition to the one new death, Knox County reported 111 new coronavirus cases on Monday, a 2.09% increase in the total case count from Sunday. The cumulative number of cases stands at 5,429. Health officials also reported 77 new recoveries.

Of the 50 deaths in Knox County, 45 have occurred since July 2.

There are now 2,318 active cases in Knox County, up from 2,241 on Sunday.

Of the 5,429 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 236 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 33 county patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries is at 3,255. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 24 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Knox County Health Department lists 194 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department will move to a Tuesday and Thursday schedule this week at 12:30 p.m.