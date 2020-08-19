Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 52nd death, lowest 1-day increase in cases since mid-July

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County on Wednesday reported its 52nd coronavirus-related death and the lowest one-day increase in total cases since July 13.

The Knox County Health Department reported one new death and 45 new cases on Wednesday, a 0.82% increase in the total case count. Health officials also reported 98 new recoveries.

The 45 new cases mark the smallest single-day increase in the total case count since July 13 when 42 new cases were reported.

Of the 52 deaths in Knox County, 47 have occurred since July 2.

There are now 2,197 active cases in Knox County, down from 2,251 on Tuesday.

Of the 5,528 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 239 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 39 county patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries is at 3,482 . Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 24 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Knox County Health Department lists 203 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department have been moved to a Tuesday and Thursday schedule this week. Briefings begin at noon.