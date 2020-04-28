1  of  2
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 5th death from COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -The Knox County Health Department reported the fifth local death from COVID-19 on Tuesday while the total number of active cases fell.

Knox County reported 21 active cases on Tuesday, down from 29 on Monday.

The total number of recovered cases grew to 195 from 181. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Three cases currently require hospitalization after six were hospitalized as of Monday. Of the 221 cases, 34 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. 

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. on covid.knoxcountytn.gov.

