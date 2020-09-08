Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 6th, 7th deaths in September

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County on Tuesday reported its fifth death from the coronavirus in the last five days and the seventh during the month of September.

Knox County also reported 81 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, a 1.07% increase in the total case count. Health officials also reported 61 new inactive cases.

The 81 new cases is the lowest single-day increase since Knox County reported 65 new cases on August 31.

There are now 1,851 active cases in Knox County up from 1,826 reported on Monday.

The county has reported 65 total coronavirus-related deaths and 60 since July 2. The county reported 19 deaths in the month of August and seven so far in September.

Of the 7,656 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 293 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are currently 42 Knox County residents hospitalized with the virus.

The number of inactive cases is at 6,014 on Tuesday, which is up from 5,953 on Monday. 

Beginning last Friday, the Health Department started reporting “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. “Inactive” cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health. The change led to more than 1,000 cases being deemed inactive on Saturday and Sunday.

Inactive cases also refers to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 24 hours of being symptom-free.

Knox County Health Department lists 274 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.

Knox County Health Department testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at the Jacobs Building in Chilhowee Park.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursdays. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.

