Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports another day of double-digit growth in cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported 34 new COVID-19 cases — a 4.4% one-day increase — on Friday. Hospitalizations are also up.

There now have been 804 coronvirus cases in Knox County, up from 632 a week ago (an increase of 29.1%).

The Health Department reported 25 more active cases Friday, bringing the total number of active cases to 197.

Active COVID-19 cases in Knox County increased by 26 on Tuesday and 36 on Thursday. On Sunday, Knox County reported 114 active cases in the county.

There are 12 Knox County COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, up from nine on Thursday. There have been five total deaths in Knox County from COVID-19. The last death from COVID-19 was reported on April 28.

The number of recovered COVID-19 cases is 605. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Of the 807 cases, 67 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 27 probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.