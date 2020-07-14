KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported 118 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the biggest one-day jump in total cases yet.

There are now 839 active COVID-19 cases in Knox County. The Health Department also reported 14 new recoveries and one new death.

There has now been 14 deaths from COVID-19 in Knox County. Nine of the 14 deaths in Knox County have been reported since Thursday, July 2.

It’s the first time during the pandemic that Knox County has reported more than 100 new cases in one day. Spikes of 93 cases were reported on Saturday, July 4 and Monday, July 6.

Dr. Martha Buchanan, director of the Knox County Health Department, said on Monday lab delays as a result of the increase in volume in testing and lack of testing supplies has caused a decline in the number of reported cases.

“We believe the lower numbers we have seen over the past several days are not an indication of fewer new cases but rather the result of lab delays,” she said. “We’re keeping a close eye on this and will continue to update our community accordingly.”

It is unclear how many of the new cases on Tuesday are a result of a delay in the return of test results to the department.

Of the 1,746 total cases seen in Knox County, 137 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 40 Knox County patients currently hospitalized.

Knox County currently lists 69 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.

The number of recoveries rose to 893. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department are held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12:30 p.m.