Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports highest active case count yet

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported 16 new active COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 519.

Knox County reported 114 active cases on Wednesday, up from 98 reported on Tuesday.

The previous high for number of active COVID-19 cases in the county was 112, recorded on June 4. The county surpassed 100 total active cases for the first time last week.

No new recovered cases were reported Wednesday. The total number of recovered COVID-19 cases remains at 400.

Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

There are six Knox County COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, up from two reported on Tuesday. There have been five total deaths in Knox County from COVID-19.

Of the 519 cases, 51 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 10 probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.