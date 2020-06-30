Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports nearly 50 new recovered cases, breaking recent growth trend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported over 50 new recovered COVID-19 cases on Tuesday after reporting several spikes in active cases over the last week.

The health department listed the total number of active cases in Knox County at 234, down from 265 on Monday.

Knox County reported 14 new cases on Tuesday, the fewest reported in one day since nine new cases were reported on Monday, June 20. There have been 927 total cases in the county.

There are 14 Knox County COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, down from 15 on Monday. There have been five total deaths in Knox County from COVID-19. The last death from COVID-19 was reported on April 28.

Officials reported 46 new recovered cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recovered COVID-19 cases to 688. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Of the 927 cases, 77 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 29 probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.