Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports one less active case, one new hospitalization

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported no new COVID-19 cases on Monday while an existing active case required hospitalization.

Knox County reported 29 active cases on Monday, down from 30 on Sunday.

RELATED: Knoxville/Knox County release plan for phased-in reopening of the economy beginning Friday

The total number of recovered cases grew to 181 from 180. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Case breakdown by age range

Source: Knox Co. Health Dept.

Six cases currently require hospitalization after five were hospitalized as of Sunday.

Of the 214 cases, 33 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. This figure does not reflect the number of patients currently hospitalized in the county.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. on covid.knoxcountytn.gov.