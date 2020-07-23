Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports record 187 new COVID-19 cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A record 187 new COVID-19 cases were reported for Knox County on Thursday, according to data from the Knox County Health Department.

The 187 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday is a 7.44% increase from Wednesday. The 7.44% increase is the highest one-day increase since Friday and among the highest daily percentage gains since the pandemic began. All daily percentage increases over 7% have occurred in July.

Knox County also reported 1,525 active cases and 1,156 recoveries. No new deaths were reported Thursday and the total number of deaths is 21.

Knox County has now had five 1-day spikes of 100 or more new cases in nine days. A 123 new cases were reported on Wednesday. Cases rose by 147 on Friday and 110 new cases were reported on Saturday.

Of the 2,702 total cases seen in Knox County since the pandemic began, 180 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 46 Knox County patients currently hospitalized, up from 38 on Wednesday.

Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Knox County currently lists 122 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department are held at 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.