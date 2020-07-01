Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports second-highest 1-day jump in total cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported 50 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday — a 5.39% one-day increase and the second-highest number of new cases reported in one day.

It is the second day this week with a record number. It’s the biggest jump in the total number of cases in the county since 53 were reported on Monday.

The number of active cases went up by 37 to bring the number of active cases to 271. There have been 977 total cases in the county.

There are 13 Knox County COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, down from 14 on Tuesday. There have been five total deaths in Knox County from COVID-19. The last death from COVID-19 was reported on April 28.

The Health Department reported 13 new recovered cases Wednesday. The total number of recoveries is now 701. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Of the 977 cases, 78 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 29 probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.

The Knox County Board of Health meets Wednesday afternoon to discuss the next steps in efforts to contain the coroanvirus while reopening the economy.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.