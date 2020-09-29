KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County reported the smallest 1-day increase in its total case count in the month of September, according to health department data released Tuesday.

The Knox County Health Department reported 51 new cases and no new deaths Tuesday. It’s the smallest 1-day increase in the total Knox County case count since August 26 when 34 new cases were reported.

There are now 1,580 active cases in the county, including 427 probable cases. The number of inactive cases in Knox County grew from 8,512 to 8,592.

The county has reported 83 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began, 78 of which have come since July 2. The county reported 19 deaths in the month of August and 25 so far in September.

Beginning Sept. 4, KCHD started reporting “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

The change led to nearly 1,000 cases being deemed inactive on Sept. 5.

Of the 9,828 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 369 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during their illness. There are 38 Knox County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Knox County Health Department testing will be held this week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the department’s main office, 140 Dameron Ave. Lines may be cut off prior to 3 p.m. in order to process the tests and get them to the lab in a timely manner.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.