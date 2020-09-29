Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports smallest 1-day case increase in September

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County reported the smallest 1-day increase in its total case count in the month of September, according to health department data released Tuesday.

The Knox County Health Department reported 51 new cases and no new deaths Tuesday. It’s the smallest 1-day increase in the total Knox County case count since August 26 when 34 new cases were reported.

There are now 1,580 active cases in the county, including 427 probable cases. The number of inactive cases in Knox County grew from 8,512 to 8,592.

The county has reported 83 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began, 78 of which have come since July 2. The county reported 19 deaths in the month of August and 25 so far in September.

Beginning Sept. 4, KCHD started reporting “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

The change led to nearly 1,000 cases being deemed inactive on Sept. 5.

Of the 9,828 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 369 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during their illness. There are 38 Knox County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Knox County Health Department testing will be held this week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the department’s main office, 140 Dameron Ave. Lines may be cut off prior to 3 p.m. in order to process the tests and get them to the lab in a timely manner.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.

(MOBILE USERS: See map of COVID-19 by county.)

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Biden slams Trump for 'knowingly' lying on COVID

McEnany: Trump 'never lied' to the public on COVID

Trump bemoans virus restrictions in North Carolina

University of Tennessee relocating Massey Hall residents to make room for COVID-19 self-isolation cases

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 100 new cases, 157 new inactive cases

Knox County Health Dept. says plan in place for vaccine distribution

UT Chancellor: Some dodging COVID-19 precautions

Two Tennessee women participating in a COVID-19 vaccine study

Tennessee teachers asking for more safety measures

State launching COVID-19 schools dashboard

Knox County Health Dept.: Numbers reflect new timeframe for inactive cases

Clinton High School cancels next 2 weeks of games due to virus

UT chancellor: Fraternities trying to avoid COVID-19 precautions

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter