Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports third record 1-day spike in last 6 days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported its biggest one-day spike in COVID-19 cases yet with more than 50 new cases reported.

Knox County reported 53 new total cases on Monday. There have been 913 total cases in the county.

Knox County reported 265 active cases, up from 223 on Sunday. The net gain of 42 new active cases is the biggest 1-day jump since spikes of 36 and 26 last week as some cases get moved to other jurisdictions or previous cases recover.

There are 15 Knox County COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, up from 12 on Sunday. There have been five total deaths in Knox County from COVID-19. The last death from COVID-19 was reported on April 28.

Eleven new recovered case were reported Monday, bringing the total number of recovered COVID-19 cases to 642. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Of the 912 cases, 75 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 29 probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.