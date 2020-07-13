Mobile users: Can’t see the stream? Click here.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported three new deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 13.

Knox County reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday: 22 new active cases, 17 new recoveries and three new deaths. There has now been 13 deaths from COVID-19 in Knox County.

Eight of the 13 deaths in Knox County have been reported since Thursday, July 2.

Knox County reported 41 current hospitalizations due to COVID-19, up from 40 on Sunday.

Of the 1,628 total cases seen in Knox County, 130 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. The increase in total hospitalizations, up from 99 on Sunday, was due to a reporting delay of hospitalization data.

Knox County currently lists 63 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.

The number of recoveries rose to 879. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department are held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12:30 p.m.