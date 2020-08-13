KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two more people in Knox County have died from the coronavirus, according to the latest data released from the Knox County Health Department.
The Knox County Health Department reported two new death and 99 new cases on Thursday, a 2.01% increase in the total case count from Wednesday. Health officials also reported 132 new recoveries on Thursday.
Knox County has recorded 47 coronavirus-related deaths, the majority of which have occurred since July 1. There are 2,175 active COVID-19 cases in Knox County, down from 2,207 on Wednesday.
Knox County has now reported less than 100 new daily cases in six of the last eight days. Thursday also marks the third straight day 100 or more new recovered cases have been reported.
Of the 5,035 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 227 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 30 county patients currently hospitalized.
The number of recoveries is at 2,987. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 24 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.
Knox County Health Department lists 174 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.
The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department are normally held at 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
