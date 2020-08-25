KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County reported two new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday as the total number of local cases since the pandemic began topped 6,000.

The Knox County Health Department reported two new deaths and 50 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, a 0.84% increase in the total case count. Health Department officials also reported 120 new recoveries.

Of the 55 deaths in Knox County, 50 have occurred since July 2.

There are now 2,160 active cases in Knox County, down from 2,225 on Monday.

Of the 6,029 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 251 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 31 county patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries is at 4,031. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 24 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Knox County Health Department lists 217 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.

Health Department testing this week will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the Knox County Halls Senior Center, 4405 Crippen Road.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department have been moved to Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.