Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County confirms two new deaths, total cases at 126

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported two new deaths and a total of 126 confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning.

The total number of Knox County cases grew from 119 to 126 on Tuesday. County officials reported two new deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to three. The first Knox County death was announced last week.

The Tennessee Department of Health had reported three Knox County deaths on Monday.

The total number of recovered cases now stands at 74 up from 70 on Monday.

cases breakdown by age range. Source: Knox County Health Dept.

16 of the 126 cases have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness, a number unchanged from Sunday. This figure does not reflect the number of patients currently hospitalized in the county.

2193 total tests have been conducted.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. on covid.knoxcountytn.gov.