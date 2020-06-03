Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County surpasses 100 active cases for the first time

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported eight new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 441.

Knox County reported eight new active cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 101.

No new recovered cases were reported, and the total number of recoveries remained at 335. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

One Knox County COVID-19 patient is currently hospitalized after no hospitalizations were reported Monday. There have been five deaths in Knox County from COVID-19 since the first locally confirmed case in March.

Of the 441 cases, 43 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are eight probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.