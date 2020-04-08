Coronavirus in Tennessee: Mental health professionals offering free services for healthcare staff, first responders

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A group of East Tennessee mental health professionals have teamed up to offer a free service for those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
The group, made up of about 20 licensed mental health professionals, are specifically offering five free telemedicine appointments.
The service is for anyone battling COVID-19 in our hospitals, from doctors to housekeeping staff. It’s also for the first responders dealing with the virus, including police officers, firefighters, and EMTs.
Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Joshua Williams, said when treating post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), research shows talking about your experiences can help you in the long run.
“We’re accustomed to dealing with trauma in the hospital, but not in the kind of numbers we’re seeing right now. This is an ongoing, slow-moving, huge trauma, for people working on the front lines,” Williams said.
If you’d like the free help, you can call or email:
865-246-7040 or e-mail volunteermentalhealth@gmail.com
If there are providers in the community who would like to pitch in, Williams also encouraged them to reach out.
Williams said the free service can help those wanting to talk with someone outside of work, away from family, and in confidence.
The service, he explained, can help you answer questions about coping, surviving, and caring for yourself and others during the pandemic.
“There are people in our community who are true heroes. They are rushing in where angels fear to tread. They’re risking contagion. They’re risking their own lives and even the lives of their families and loved ones,” Williams added.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: State, county case counts continue to climb; deaths due to COVID-19 rise to 65 in TN
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- List: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Watch Soon: Dr. Fauci on what’s next for the U.S. in the coronavirus battle
- Grocery stores working to keep shelves stocked during coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus in Knox: YMCA helping community with emergency child care camps
- Police in Texas arrest teen who claimed she was intentionally spreading coronavirus
- MEDIC Regional Blood Center adding more precautions during COVID-19 pandemic
- Father of immunocompromised daughter urges East Tennesseans to stay home amid coronavirus outbreak
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: UT Medical Center applies extra COVID-19 precautions
- The Tennessee coronavirus death toll rises to 72 with 4,138 COVID-19 cases statewide
- PSA: Knoxville, please stay at home
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County confirms two new deaths, total cases at 126
- Tennessee gov sees good news in virus model, urges vigilance
- Knoxvillians adhere to guidelines with social distance ‘tailgating’