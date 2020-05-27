Coronavirus in Tennessee: Pigeon Forge cancels 2020 Spring Rod Run

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The 2020 Spring Rod Run in Pigeon Forge has been cancelled amid public safety concerns due to COVID-19, city leaders and event organizers confirmed Wednesday.

The 38th annual edition of the car show was previously scheduled to take place on April 16-18 at the LeConte Center but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fall Rod Run is currently scheduled to take place Sept. 17-19 at the LeConte Center.

“Public safety is the foundation of any event, but certainly during these unprecedented times surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak. We are grateful to the Rod Run event owners who share our city’s commitment to the safety and wellbeing of all involved.” Pigeon Forge City Manager Earlene Teaster

“This is a difficult but necessary decision given our current circumstances,” said Byron Cooper, Rod Run event owner/planner. “We can now turn our focus to planning a great fall event in September.”

The 37th Spring Rod Run featured more than 2,300 hot rods and classic cars competing for the $10,000 grand prize.