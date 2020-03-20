Coronavirus in Tennessee: Scott County has first case, Mayor Jeff Tibbals confirms

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in the county on Friday.
Mayor Tibbals confirmed the first case on Facebook Friday. He says he will shut down operations and services in the Old Courthouse until the investigation determines the extent of contact.
“From conversations I’ve already had with the HD (Health Dept), the family with the confirmed case has been in self-quarantine all week. Therefore, the number of people in contact should be minimal,” Tibbals wrote.
This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.
