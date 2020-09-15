Coronavirus in Tennessee: Second straight Halls High School football game canceled due to players in quarantine

News

Halls vs Gibbs 8-20-20

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Halls High School will not play Carter High School this Friday due to the number of Halls player in quarantine, the schools confirmed Tuesday.

Carter High School confirmed on their athletics website that Friday’s away game against Halls will not take place due to a number of Halls players who have been quarantined.

It marks the second straight week Halls has had to cancel a game due to COVID-19 exposure. Halls canceled last week’s game against Tennessee High, citing potential COVID-19 exposure. Tennessee High, which is located in Bristol, was put on Halls’ schedule after Union County High School temporarily suspended all football operations for the first two weeks of September.

Halls beat Gibbs 31-17 in the first high school football game in East Tennessee this season.

