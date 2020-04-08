Live Now
Coronavirus in Tennessee: State health department to release ethnicity data on COVID-19 cases

Dr. Lisa Piercey, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health speaks at the COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Data regarding race and ethnicity and COVID-19 is slated to be available Wednesday, according to state health officials.

During the Tuesday COVID-19 health briefing, Dr. Lisa Piercey, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health said race and ethnicity data would be made available this week. The data would give officials insight as to how the virus is affecting populations.

“Race and ethnicity data is important to be sure we are maintaining access across all ethnicities, and to eliminate or mitigate any disparities we might identify,” Dr. Piercey said Tuesday.

When asked why the data had not yet been made available, Piercey said health department epidemiologists had been looking at it on an individual basis and the state had just started compiling the data this week. The numbers will shared will be in aggregate, or as a whole.

“The reason we haven’t posted that until now, is… reidentification risk. So, when those numbers get large enough in each ethnic category, that we can prevent reidentification, that’s when it becomes more acceptable to release that information,” Piercey said. “So, we feel like we’re at that point and looking forward to seeing that data tomorrow.”

What is reidentification risk?

Reidentification in data sets is not typically a good thing – it means the anonymous data shared could be traced back to the person’s identity. For health-related issues, identifying individuals who have been infected would be an invasion of their privacy, which could lead to possible HIPAA rules violations.

Metro county health department is sharing some statistical data from confirmed COVID-19 cases, like age group and gender. A “hot spot” zip code map was also recently released.

Regarding reidentification risk and zip codes of confirmed infected people in the state, Dr. Piercey offered this explanation:

“Related to zip codes, that goes back to… Reidentification risk. So in large metro areas, where there are multiple zip codes, that’s much less of an issue; in our smaller rural counties, that perhaps have two or three zip codes in the entire county, that becomes a much bigger issue of reidentification. So, right now, it looks to be the most appropriate way to release zip code data at least in a rural state like ours looks to be in the metro areas.”

The race and ethnicity data had not yet been shared to the state health department website as of late Tuesday night.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

