Coronavirus in Tennessee: State launches “Do Your Part, Stay Apart” campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – The State of Tennessee launched a public service announcement campaign Thursday that urges all Tennesseans to adopt preventive health measures to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, First Lady Maria Lee released the first public service video Thursday. Tennessee celebrities like Philip Fulmer, Brad Paisley and Eddie George will join the campaign with their own social media messages.

“COVID-19 is a serious threat to the health and livelihood of our state that must be treated seriously by Tennesseans so that we can slow the spread of this virus, keep our people healthy and get our lives back to normal as soon as possible,” said Governor Lee. “Involving influential Tennesseans will help us reach more of our citizens to drive home the message that the only way to beat the virus is to stop it from spreading. Maria and I are deeply grateful to the individuals in this campaign who are utilizing their tremendous public influence and reach to protect the health of their fellow Tennesseans.” Gov. Bill Lee

Participants have recorded messages from the safety of their homes to emphasize that Tennesseans should stay home as much as possible, avoid gathering with friends, at church or in any unessential activity and outside the home to maintain a six-foot distance from others.

“Right now, the best way for us to care for one another is to keep our distance – and take care of our neighbors. Give them a call or video chat,” Gov. Lee said. “We’re all in this together. Please do your part, by staying apart.”

The “Do your part, stay apart” PSA campaign will launch initially on social media and will very soon be supported by broadcast partners Charter Communications (Spectrum) and Comcast, as well as Outdoor Advertising Association Tennessee who donated poster and digital billboards across the state. Social media handles are #TNStayApart @GovBillLee @TNDeptofHealth.