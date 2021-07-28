Coronavirus: Knox County Advisory Board of Health to meet day after CDC reverses indoor mask guidance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed its earlier guidance on wearing masks indoors amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Knox County Advisory Board of Health will meet. The meeting announcement was made last week as case counts were rising and concerns about the delta variant were growing.

Those concerns have continued into this week, as new information about the delta variant and its ability to spread among vaccinated people becomes available, according to the CDC.

The Knox County Advisory Board of Health will meet Wednesday, July 28 to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The board will meet from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the small assembly room of the CIty-County Building, 400 W. Main St.

Throughout the pandemic, the Knox County Board of Health was the body charged with putting COVID-19 regulations in place, including the county’s mask mandate, bar, and restaurant curfews, and social gathering limit. But earlier this year, County Commission voted to strip the board of its regulating power.

The session comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in Knox County and across Tennessee are rising following three months of declines. It will come six weeks after their June meeting. Board members had previously agreed in May to hold quarterly meetings in March, June, September and December.

The meeting will be available to watch via Community Television and online at www.ctvknox.org.