Coronavirus: Knox County case total grows to 30

COVID-19 cases breakdown by age ranges. Source: Knox County Health Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Knox County grew to 30 on Friday, according to the county health department.

Knox County officials reported a total of 30 positive local cases on the health department website Friday, up from 28 on Thursday. The Knox County Health Department began reporting new cases daily at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. 

Officials reported one additional case requiring hospitalization, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 6. The number of patients that have since recovered from the virus grew from 6 to 11.

The total number of tests conducted grew to 542 from 409.

The Knox County Health Department will update their numbers daily at 11 a.m. on covid.knoxcountytn.gov.

 

