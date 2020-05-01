Live Now
Kayleigh McEnany holds her first briefing with reporters since becoming White House press secretary.
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Coronavirus: Knox County Health Department releases benchmarks for phased reopening plan

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Health Department on Friday released its five benchmarks for the county’s COVID-19 economic reopening process and a traffic-light system to show benchmark attainment.

Charity Menefee, director of communicable and environmental disease and emergency preparedness for the KCHD, said the specific benchmarks to use were determined after a collaboration with epidemiologists with the current situation, data and national standards in mind.

The five benchmarks are: sustained reduction or stability in new cases for 14 days; community-wide sustained and increased diagnostic testing with consistent or decreased test result reporting turnaround time; sustained or increased public health capability; healthcare system capabilities within current and forecasted surge capacity; and sustained or decreased COVID-19 related death rate for identified positive or probable cases.

“Decisions on how to move through the phases or whether to institute mid-phase adjustments will not be made on based on any one number or figure,” Menefee said. “Decisions must be made by looking at multiple data points and trends while incorporating public health expertise and development in science and technology.

“These decisions are not made in a vacuum and will be made in collaboration with city and county officials. All of these factors must be considered when determining when and how we will proceed through the reopening process.”

All five benchmarks have a traffic light grade system.

 Red signifies the trends are not moving towards benchmark attainment and may indicate mid-phase adjustments need to be made.

 Yellow signifies the trends are moving towards/away from reaching benchmark attainment. Yellow indicates caution.

 Green signifies that the benchmark is currently met.

“Today all of our benchmarks are showing a green traffic light because we met all the requirements to start the reopening process,” Menefee said.

As Knox County moves through the phases of the reopening plan KCHD may consider additional benchmarks or modifications to the current criteria, Menefee said.

All benchmark information can be found at the Knox County Health Department’s COVID-19 Data and Benchmark page.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Gov. Bill Lee announces requirement for COVID-19 testing at all long-term care facilities in state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Bill Lee announces requirement for COVID-19 testing at all long-term care facilities in state"

Charity Menefee of the Knox County Health Department does a coronavirus briefing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charity Menefee of the Knox County Health Department does a coronavirus briefing"

Roy Horn, of Siegfried & Roy, tests positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Roy Horn, of Siegfried & Roy, tests positive for coronavirus"

State Reps.: Salons, barbers will be able to open across state May 6

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Reps.: Salons, barbers will be able to open across state May 6"

Sailors head back to aircraft carrier hit by virus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sailors head back to aircraft carrier hit by virus outbreak"

The Island in Pigeon Forge to reopen May 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Island in Pigeon Forge to reopen May 1"

Knoxville West Town Mall to open May 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville West Town Mall to open May 1"

Gov. Lee issues Executive Order No. 30

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Lee issues Executive Order No. 30"

Gyms allowed to begin reopening Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gyms allowed to begin reopening Friday"

Businesses lighting Knoxville in blue to show support for front line workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Businesses lighting Knoxville in blue to show support for front line workers"

Churches deciding on whether to hold in-person service right away

Thumbnail for the video titled "Churches deciding on whether to hold in-person service right away"

Knox County Health Dept.: Business owners responsible for following COVID-19 guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Dept.: Business owners responsible for following COVID-19 guidelines"

Sen. Amy Klobuchar describes husband's COVID-19 bout

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Amy Klobuchar describes husband's COVID-19 bout"

Boris Johnson: We are beginning to turn the tide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boris Johnson: We are beginning to turn the tide"

Knox County and Knoxville unveil highlights of a phased-in COVID-19 economic reopening plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County and Knoxville unveil highlights of a phased-in COVID-19 economic reopening plan"

Concern in China over possible second wave of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Concern in China over possible second wave of coronavirus"

IRS requesting thousands of employees return to work

Thumbnail for the video titled "IRS requesting thousands of employees return to work"

Smithfield Foods temporarily closing Illinois plant due to employees testing positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smithfield Foods temporarily closing Illinois plant due to employees testing positive for COVID-19"

Coronavirus: Miss Tennessee pageant competition postponed to August

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Miss Tennessee pageant competition postponed to August"

Nations, US states each chart their own path on reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nations, US states each chart their own path on reopening"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter