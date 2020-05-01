Coronavirus: Knox County Health Department releases benchmarks for phased reopening plan

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Health Department on Friday released its five benchmarks for the county’s COVID-19 economic reopening process and a traffic-light system to show benchmark attainment.

Charity Menefee, director of communicable and environmental disease and emergency preparedness for the KCHD, said the specific benchmarks to use were determined after a collaboration with epidemiologists with the current situation, data and national standards in mind.

The five benchmarks are: sustained reduction or stability in new cases for 14 days; community-wide sustained and increased diagnostic testing with consistent or decreased test result reporting turnaround time; sustained or increased public health capability; healthcare system capabilities within current and forecasted surge capacity; and sustained or decreased COVID-19 related death rate for identified positive or probable cases.

“Decisions on how to move through the phases or whether to institute mid-phase adjustments will not be made on based on any one number or figure,” Menefee said. “Decisions must be made by looking at multiple data points and trends while incorporating public health expertise and development in science and technology.

“These decisions are not made in a vacuum and will be made in collaboration with city and county officials. All of these factors must be considered when determining when and how we will proceed through the reopening process.”

All five benchmarks have a traffic light grade system.

Red signifies the trends are not moving towards benchmark attainment and may indicate mid-phase adjustments need to be made.

Yellow signifies the trends are moving towards/away from reaching benchmark attainment. Yellow indicates caution.

Green signifies that the benchmark is currently met.

“Today all of our benchmarks are showing a green traffic light because we met all the requirements to start the reopening process,” Menefee said.

As Knox County moves through the phases of the reopening plan KCHD may consider additional benchmarks or modifications to the current criteria, Menefee said.

All benchmark information can be found at the Knox County Health Department’s COVID-19 Data and Benchmark page.