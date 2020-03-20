Breaking News
Coronavirus: Knox County orders closure of bars, Sevier County requests restaurant seating limits
Live Now
Knox County to announce closure of bars, restaurant seating limitations
Closings
There are currently 48 active closings. Click for more details.

Coronavirus: Knox County orders closure of bars, Sevier County requests restaurant seating limits

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Department of Health officials have issued a directive ordering the closure of bars while Sevier County is asking the state to limit total restaurant occupancy in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

All Knox County bars, or businesses licensed to serve food whose primary business is alcohol service, shall close for business until further notice following a directive from Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan on Friday.

Restaurants whose primary business is food service shall limit capacity to half the seating capacity of their dining area or 100 customers, whichever is lower.

Tables should be spaced, and seating arrangements coordinated, following the public health guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet between persons.

Restaurants with an attached bar, also known as a food service establishment permitted as an auxiliary foodservice operation, shall limit capacity for the bar area to 10% of the capacity.

The mayors and city managers of Sevier County, Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, Pittman Center, and Sevierville have requested the Tennessee Department of Health issue orders for restaurants and bars in Sevier County. The orders would include no more than 50% occupancy for in-building dining, closing bars, and following CDC guidelines for spacing.

The order has no impact on takeout or drive-thru services.

Social distancing is highly encouraged and those who are returning to the community from spring break travel should self-isolate in accordance with guidelines issued by the CDC.

Travelers should only call the Knox County Health Department hotline if they have symptoms of COVID-19 (fever of 100.4 degrees and shortness of breath or fever of 100.4 and a cough) or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Hospital battling coronavirus is using office supplies to make face shields

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hospital battling coronavirus is using office supplies to make face shields"

Coronavirus: Clayton Homes says headquarters worker tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Clayton Homes says headquarters worker tests positive for COVID-19"

Kohl's closes store nationwide amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kohl's closes store nationwide amid pandemic"

Italy's virus epicenter grapples with huge toll, some hidden

Thumbnail for the video titled "Italy's virus epicenter grapples with huge toll, some hidden"

Alabama to close all public beaches due to COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alabama to close all public beaches due to COVID-19 pandemic"

Trump urges states to do more as hospitals sound alarms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump urges states to do more as hospitals sound alarms"

Tennessee relaxes REAL ID license deadlines amid coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee relaxes REAL ID license deadlines amid coronavirus pandemic"

The Business Buzz: Domino's looking to hire 10K nationwide

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Business Buzz: Domino's looking to hire 10K nationwide"

What's next for businesses, service industry workers during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "What's next for businesses, service industry workers during pandemic"

Teaming up to take on COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teaming up to take on COVID-19"

COVID-19 case at Clayton Homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 case at Clayton Homes"

Sevier County's COVID-19 response

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sevier County's COVID-19 response"

D.C. Pulse: Lawmakers pushing to work from home

Thumbnail for the video titled "D.C. Pulse: Lawmakers pushing to work from home"

KPD practices social distancing

Thumbnail for the video titled "KPD practices social distancing"

Distillery switches to hand sanitizer amid coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Distillery switches to hand sanitizer amid coronavirus crisis"

Final public mass celebration until COVID-19 restrictions lifted

Thumbnail for the video titled "Final public mass celebration until COVID-19 restrictions lifted"

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee outlines the steps the state is taking to respond to the coronavrius pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee outlines the steps the state is taking to respond to the coronavrius pandemic"

National economic impact of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "National economic impact of COVID-19"

Ober Gatlinburg suspending operations starting Monday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ober Gatlinburg suspending operations starting Monday"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter