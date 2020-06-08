Coronavirus: Knoxville program to assist renters, homeowners with payments

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A new City of Knoxville program will assist renters and homeowners affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program will assist Knoxville renters and homeowners struggling to pay for housing due to income lost because of the pandemic with the goal of helping 570 renter households and 140 homeowners.

“Many Knoxville residents have lost jobs and income due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Housing and Neighborhood Development Director Becky Wade. “Working with our community housing partners to quickly distribute these funds supports the City’s ongoing efforts to keep people in their homes and prevent homelessness.”

The City received $1.55 million in funds as part of the CARES Act from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The federal funds are also being designated for homeless emergency shelter services and Mobile Meals. The Knoxville City Council will vote on those allocations in a future meeting.

Knoxville residents who have lost employment or income due to COVID-19 or are unable to work because of being diagnosed and/or quarantined with COVID-19 can call 2-1-1 to ask about the Housing Assistance Program as well as additional community resources available, including food and utilities assistance.

For additional information about the program, visit KnoxvilleTN.gov/COVID19.