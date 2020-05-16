Coronavirus: Life Care Center of Athens says 12 residents have died

ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — Life Care Center of Athens officials said Friday that 12 residents have died following a COVID-19 outbreak at the nursing home facility.

According to the long-term care facility, residents who have tested both positive and negative for COVID-19 are checked multiple times per day for symptoms or changes in condition. If a resident who tested negative begins showing any symptom that could be associated with COVID-19, they are retested.

As of Friday, 71 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, while 27 residents tested negative for COVID-19. One resident is hospitalized. Twelve residents have died.

“We are checking on this resident frequently and providing as much support possible,” a statement released by Life Care Center of Athens read. “We remain in consistent communication with our medical director and local hospitals to ensure our residents are transferred if more acute care is needed.”

Other residents are receiving care in the facility’s COVID-19 isolation area from a dedicated staff.

As for staff, testing has been made available to all associates. Forty-nine associates tested positive for COVID-19; 28 associates have recovered and met CDC guidelines for returning to work, while 80 associates tested negative for COVID-19.

“Both the state and local health departments have been extremely supportive, and we extend our sincere thanks,” the statement read. “We remain committed to following their guidance along with guidelines from the CDC. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the residents who have passed away as the result of COVID-19. Our facility is a family, and we’re all working together to take care of our residents and each other. We remain committed to providing quality care as we fight COVID-19.”

