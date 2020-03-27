Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.

Coronavirus: Maryville, Alcoa suspending utility cut-offs, new late fees for one month

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 26, 2018, file photo, a Pacific Gas & Electric lineman works to repair a power line in fire-ravaged Paradise, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is willing to throw the state’s major utilities a financial lifeline in the face of expensive wildfires — but only if they agree to concessions including tying executive compensation to safety performance. A proposal unveiled Friday, June 21, 2019, by Newsom’s office aims to stabilize California’s investor-owned utilities and protect wildfire victims as the state faces increasingly destructive blazes, often caused by utility equipment. Pacific Gas & Electric Corp., the largest of the state’s three investor-owned utilities, filed for bankruptcy in January as it stared down tens of billions of dollars in potential costs fires it started, including the fire last November that killed 85 people. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

ALCOA & MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The cities of Maryville and Alcoa will temporarily suspend utility cutoffs and late fees due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

City officials in Alcoa and Maryville have temporarily suspended electric, water and wastewater utility cut-offs and new late fees from March 25 until April 23. Bills will continue to accrue during that time.

“As the economic impact of this unprecedented event escalates, it is important that utility access remain constant for our families to support their health and well-being,” an Alcoa spokesperson said. “The municipal utilities will assist customers with payment arrangements and connect them to any available resources that may be available. Bills will continue to accrue – and it will be important that customers contact customer service staff to make arrangements for their accounts. “

Visit our websites at City of Alcoa and City of Maryville for more information. City of Alcoa customer service staff are available by phone at (865) 380-4700. City of Maryville customer service staff are available by phone at (865) 273-3456. We have also established this page for intergovernmental resources and information related to COVID-19.

Visit the City of Alcoa and City of Maryville websites for more information. City of Alcoa customer service staff are available by phone at (865) 380-4700. City of Maryville customer service staff are available by phone at (865) 273-3456.

Officials have also established a Blount intergovernmental information page for resources and information related to COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Knox County Health Department: 28 cases of coronavirus in the county

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Department: 28 cases of coronavirus in the county"

Analyst: Jobless claims due to virus 'unprecedented'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Analyst: Jobless claims due to virus 'unprecedented'"

Knox County proposes $500k loan to Zoo Knoxville

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County proposes $500k loan to Zoo Knoxville"

Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan gives a coronvirus update on Thurday, March 26, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan gives a coronvirus update on Thurday, March 26, 2020"

Coronavirus: Knox County paying for some COVID-19 testing for uninsured

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Knox County paying for some COVID-19 testing for uninsured"

Courage Columns bringing positive messages during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Courage Columns bringing positive messages during pandemic"

Elton John to host TV, radio concert as coronavirus antidote

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elton John to host TV, radio concert as coronavirus antidote"

Tennessee State Parks to open for day use only until April 10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee State Parks to open for day use only until April 10"

Yelp adds donation button to help local restaurants

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yelp adds donation button to help local restaurants"

Grand Princess cruise ship passengers head home after 14-day quarantine in San Diego

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grand Princess cruise ship passengers head home after 14-day quarantine in San Diego"

60 employees of Louisiana's largest health system test positive for COVID-19, 300 in quarantine

Thumbnail for the video titled "60 employees of Louisiana's largest health system test positive for COVID-19, 300 in quarantine"

New York struggles with coronavirus, US deaths top 1,000

Thumbnail for the video titled "New York struggles with coronavirus, US deaths top 1,000"

Fort Campbell soldiers deploy in response to COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Campbell soldiers deploy in response to COVID-19"

KCS tells parents, students of possible coronavirus exposure at Fulton High School

Thumbnail for the video titled "KCS tells parents, students of possible coronavirus exposure at Fulton High School"

Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote"

Clinton family stuck overseas amid COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clinton family stuck overseas amid COVID-19 pandemic"

Confined by virus, Frenchman runs marathon on his balcony

Thumbnail for the video titled "Confined by virus, Frenchman runs marathon on his balcony"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter