Coronavirus: Maryville, Alcoa suspending utility cut-offs, new late fees for one month

ALCOA & MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The cities of Maryville and Alcoa will temporarily suspend utility cutoffs and late fees due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

City officials in Alcoa and Maryville have temporarily suspended electric, water and wastewater utility cut-offs and new late fees from March 25 until April 23. Bills will continue to accrue during that time.

“As the economic impact of this unprecedented event escalates, it is important that utility access remain constant for our families to support their health and well-being,” an Alcoa spokesperson said. “The municipal utilities will assist customers with payment arrangements and connect them to any available resources that may be available. Bills will continue to accrue – and it will be important that customers contact customer service staff to make arrangements for their accounts. “

Visit the City of Alcoa and City of Maryville websites for more information. City of Alcoa customer service staff are available by phone at (865) 380-4700. City of Maryville customer service staff are available by phone at (865) 273-3456.

Officials have also established a Blount intergovernmental information page for resources and information related to COVID-19.