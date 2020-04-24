Coronavirus: New site among key changes to Market Square Farmers’ Market

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Organizers of the Market Square Farmers’ Market are making some key changes to implement additional safety precautions against the spread of COVID-19.

The market will temporarily relocate from Market Square to the Mary Costa Plaza starting Saturday, May 2. The downtown market will operate every Wednesday and Saturday from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. beginning May 2.

The plaza, adjacent to the Civic Coliseum at 500 Howard Baker Jr. Avenue, will allow for a closed perimeter to be set in order to control access in and out of the market.

There will be a dedicated hour of shopping for immune-compromised/at-risk community members from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

The market will consist of food and farm vendors only.

Organizers are also ramping up the re-ordering/curbside pickup program and shifting Nourish Kids Club programming to a take-home model. Nourish Knoxville will continue to offer SNAP processing and SNAP doubling for all customers receiving benefits.

The market will be held at Mary Costa Plaza until a return to Market Square is okay-ed by city officials. Visit nourishknoxville.org/covid-19 for more information.