Breaking News
Tennessee Coronavirus: State has 6,262 cases and 141 deaths

Coronavirus: Northwest Arkansas boy battles cancer & COVID-19

News

Already considered high-risk for COVID-19, he now has to delay life-saving cancer treatments.

by: Lauren Krakau

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 10-year-old boy is already in a battle with cancer, and now he’s facing the coronavirus as well.

COURTESY OF JEREMY DUCKWORTH

10-year-old Riley Duckworth was diagnosed with leukemia a couple of months ago.

“People at the playground we’re making fun of me because I was super slow and I was just getting tired so quickly,” Riley said.

On Tuesday, April 14, Riley was diagnosed with COVID-19.

We just take the news and do the best we can, we will be alright — but it doesn’t make things easy.

JEREMY DUCKWORTH, RILEY’S DAD

Riley’s dad, Jeremy Duckworth, said the two are quarantined at Arkansas Children’s Northwest Hospital in Springdale.

“We cannot leave the room, not even to get food or anything,” he said.

COURTESY OF JEREMY DUCKWORTH

They are stuck there until Riley’s blood counts recover.

“We like to watch tv,” Riley said. “I am about to play a card game with him (Jeremy) and I play Beyblades,” Riley said.

As they pass the time in quarantine, Riley’s treatments continue to get pushed back.

COURTESY OF JEREMY DUCKWORTH

“It’s going to delay his chemo for sure,” Jeremy said. “We don’t know what effects that will have, but hopefully it’ll be minimal.”

It’s a scary time, but the Duckworths said the thing that keeps them hopeful, is thinking about all of the things Riley will get to do when he gets better.

“I’ve been wanting to go camping,” Riley said with a smile.

COURTESY OF JEREMY DUCKWORTH

Below is a statement from Arkansas Children’s:

Arkansas Children’s places the safety of patients, team members and families above all else, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our hospitals and clinics are practicing or exceeding CDC guidelines for all screening, testing and admission standards related to COVID-19. Public safety and health priorities and what is best for each individual patient are at the heart of Arkansas Children’s processes and decisions each day. 

HILARY DEMILLO, ACH MEDIA RELATIONS MANGER

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Head lice drug emerges as potential coronavirus treatment, studies show

Thumbnail for the video titled "Head lice drug emerges as potential coronavirus treatment, studies show"

Officials prepare for second wave of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials prepare for second wave of COVID-19"

Trump reverses course on power to 'reopen' states amid virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump reverses course on power to 'reopen' states amid virus"

Kroger, grocery union calling for government to recognize workers as temporary ‘first responders’

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kroger, grocery union calling for government to recognize workers as temporary ‘first responders’"

General Motors completes first set of ventilators

Thumbnail for the video titled "General Motors completes first set of ventilators"

Fauci: 'We're not there yet' on key steps to reopen economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fauci: 'We're not there yet' on key steps to reopen economy"

Knoxville mayor releases statement on proposed Knox County plan to reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville mayor releases statement on proposed Knox County plan to reopen"

103-year-old woman recovers from coronavirus in Kentucky

Thumbnail for the video titled "103-year-old woman recovers from coronavirus in Kentucky"

Business owners react to Knox Co. Mayor Jacobs' 6-week phased reopening plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business owners react to Knox Co. Mayor Jacobs' 6-week phased reopening plan"

Maryville College opening dorms for Blount Memorial staff

Thumbnail for the video titled "Maryville College opening dorms for Blount Memorial staff"

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs talks about his phased reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs talks about his phased reopening"

Nashville woman sewing masks for children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nashville woman sewing masks for children"

Lessons learned by health care field during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lessons learned by health care field during COVID-19 pandemic"

Tennessee Department of Health working on high-priority cases of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Department of Health working on high-priority cases of COVID-19"

Dollywood reducing salaries, furloughing workers until it reopens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dollywood reducing salaries, furloughing workers until it reopens"

Fauci: Virus determines when US can safely reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fauci: Virus determines when US can safely reopen"

TVA video shows destruction of high voltage line, towers during tornado in Chattanooga area

Thumbnail for the video titled "TVA video shows destruction of high voltage line, towers during tornado in Chattanooga area"

Trump claims 'total' authority to reopen economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump claims 'total' authority to reopen economy"

'Social distance powwows' attract thousands online

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Social distance powwows' attract thousands online"

TN lawmakers divided on reopening commerce

Thumbnail for the video titled "TN lawmakers divided on reopening commerce"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter