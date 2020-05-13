Coronavirus pandemic affecting grocery store prices; products reach 50-year high

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Shoppers might have noticed a higher totals on their receipts at grocery stores since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to recently released data.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the “largest monthly increase since February 1974” when it comes to grocery prices.

From March to April, prices for meats, poultry, fish and eggs increased the most at 4.3%.

Steven Smith, CEO and President of Food City, told WATE 6 On Your Side that although those percentages showed the national increase, stores in Knoxville were also impacted.

“We’ve seen cost increases well over 100 percent on some cuts of beef, and that’s cost to us from the manufacturer, from the processor,” Smith said.

Smith said the increase was largely due to processing plants shutting down operations if an employee was infected with COVID-19, and because those plants had extra safety precautions installed for their employees.

According to the BLS report, the price for eggs alone increased by 16.1%.

Smith said that increase is partly because the pandemic hit before Easter.

“We had a 40 or 50 percent increase in egg sales, sometimes 60 to 70 percent around Easter. And obviously you can plan a little bit around Easter, but it really came in March when we didn’t expect it,” Smith said.

Smith said another reason for the increase was simply because of supply and demand.

He said that when there is a shortage, the cost for retailers, like Food City, goes up.

Food City stores have had issues with lack of supply, but Smith said they are able to make up some of that shortage because they have certified meat cutters in every store.

If their normal meat supplier is low on product, Food City can buy meat that was packaged for a different store or restaurant and repackage it for its stores.

Smith said that if the products they buy are more expensive, then Food City tries to limit the impact for the customers.

He said if a customer is having a hard time finding meat in their price range, they can ask the employees at the meat counter to find a certain cut in their budget.

Smith also said that Food City will continue to post advertisements and sales for products, but which products they can offer sales or ads for relies entirely on the product brand or company.

Kroger grocery stores also try to ‘eat’ the cost of pricier products as much as possible without affecting its normal margins.

“In some cases we may have to do a modest price increase just because of a large price increase we’ve received from our supplier. So, we work really hard to maintain the same margins and to not pass on unnecessary price increases to our customers,” Melissa Eads, spokesperson for Kroger, said.

She said that Kroger stores will always have some type of fresh protein to choose from, but what meat is available depends on the store and the day or time the customers goes shopping.

Both Eads and Smith said that customers can help with the supply and demand issue by not running out to stock up on items as if the grocery stores were going to close.

“Shop for just what you need for that particular week, and knowing that we’re going to continue to replenish. We don’t have a food shortage, we don’t have protein shortage, and we’re going to continue to replenish,” Eads said.

Both Eads and Smith praised their employees for their hard work during the pandemic. They’ve all had to deal with operational changes, more work and busier stores, but they continue to show up with smiles under their masks.